Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme has finally announced its much-awaited X7 series in the country comprising the standard Realme X7 and the X7 Pro. In terms of features, both 5G-enabled devices offer the MediaTek Dimensity chipset, single front camera, and much more.

However, the Pro model comes in single storage configurations, while the standard model will be available in two storage variants. To recall, both devices were originally launched in China back in September last year.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Price In India And Sale Date

Staring with the Realme X7 5G will cost Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Nebula and Space Silver color options and will go for sale starting February 12 at 12 pm (noon).

On the other hand, the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999. It has been launched in Fantasy and Mystic black color options and will for the sale starting February 10 at 12 pm (noon). Both models will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline outlets as well.

Realme X7 5G Specifications

Running Android 10-based Realme UI, the Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC handles the processing on the device which is paired with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The device gets its fuel from a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging, while the Chinese model of the handset packs 65W fast charging.

For imaging, the Realme X7 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it gets a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. Other aspects of the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Pro model offers a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the device runs the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device which comes with 65W fast charging support. Software-wise, it also ships with Realme UI based on Android 10.

Coming to cameras, you can get quad-rear cameras on the Realme X7 Pro which houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP portrait and macro shooters. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing sensor. Lastly, the connectivity options on the Realme X7 Pro include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

