Realme X7 Getting Android 11-Based UI 2.0 Update In India; New Features To Check Out

Realme X7 was launched with Android 10-based Realme UI back in February in India. Now, the handset has finally started getting an Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update. The new update comes with a firmware version of RMX3092_11.C.05.

The brand has shared a post on Realme Community that has mentioned the new update is now available on the firmware versions of RMX2176PU_11.A.14, RMX2176PU_11.A.16, RMX2176PU_11.A.17, RMX2176PU_11.A.18, and RMX2176PU_11.A.20. The post also said that the update will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

New Features To Check Out

The new update brings a lot of new features such as three dark modes (enhanced, medium and gentle), you can now create your wallpaper by picking colors from photos, and can remove a folder or combine it with another one. The new update will now let you share your hotspot with others via a QR code, create multiple backups for your phone, and among others.

Realme X7 Price And Features In India

The Realme X7 is currently selling in the country starting at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,999. In terms of features, the device offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

However, the smartphone supports only a standard 60Hz refresh rate which is now a downside in this price range. Moreover, the Realme X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset that is paired up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that also supports microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

The camera department is handled by a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it features a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. The camera sensor is also capable of 4K@30/60fps video recording and supports HDR, Panorama, EIS, and Slow Motion features. A 4,310 mAh battery fuels the smartphone that supports 50W fast charging.

