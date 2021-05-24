Realme X7 Max 5G 4K Smart TVs Slated For May 31 India Launch; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently teased the launch of India's first Dimensity 1200 processor powered smartphone. While the company didn't reveal the name of the handset, rumors suggested it to be the Realme X7 Max 5G. It seems that the leaks were correct as the company has now officially confirmed the launch of the X7 Max 5G along with the Realme Smart TV 4K series next week.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 4K Smart TV Series India Launch Confirmed

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, has announced the launch of Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31 in the country via Twitter. The tweet reaffirms the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and also the arrival of the Realme Smart TV 4K series on the same date at 12.30 pm.

The company is expected to host an online event for the launch which would be streamed across its official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The Realme X7 Max 5G would be the third model in the X7 series joining the standard and the Pro model. Here's what all we know:

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 4K Smart TV Series: What Do We Know So Far

The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be the rebadged Realme GT Neo which the company had earlier launched in China. In addition to the Dimensity 1200 5G processor, the device is expected to feature identical hardware as the GT Neo.

That said, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary lens. The company will be packing the device with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. There will be a punch-hole on the upper left for the selfie camera.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will launch with Android 11 OS and have Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The device is further expected to feature a 50W fast charging supported 4,500 mAh battery. Speaking of the prices, a recent leak suggested Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 tag for the low-end and high-end model respectively.

The details on the Realme Smart TV 4K series are currently limited. However, it is known that the company will be launching a 43-inch and 50-inch model. Some more information on the upcoming Realme smart TV lineup might emerge this week or else we will have to wait for the official launch.

Both the upcoming products are expected to strengthen the company's mid-range product portfolio. The Realme X7 series has already been one of the company's well-received offerings in the Indian market. The same is expected by the Realme X7 Max 5G. Additionally, the new 4K smart TV range would also be likely be catering to the affordable consumers in the country.

