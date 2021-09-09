Realme X7 Max 5G Gets Rs. 6,000 Limited Period Discount At Flipkart; You Should Grab This Deal! News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

While there is a rising trend amongst the smartphone brand giving a price hike to their popular offerings, e-commerce retailers giving discounts on smartphones is what we have to rely on nowadays. Flipkart is amongst such online retailers which is consistent with smartphone sales across its platform. The Realme X7 Max 5G which was announced earlier this year as a value flagship device is what you can grab with up to Rs. 6,000 discount on Flipkart.

Realme X7 Max 5G New Discount Offers

Flipkart has announced a limited period deal on the Realme X7 Max 5G which drops the price of the handset by Rs. 6,000. The offer can be availed on purchases made via debit and credit cards. As for the reduced prices, the Realme X7 Max 5G's base model which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 20,999.

This model was launched at Rs. 26,999 in India. Likewise, the Realme X7 Max 5G's 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage model can now be purchased at Rs. 26,999 instead of Rs. 29,999 launch price. If this massive Rs. 6,000 discount isn't enough then you can further lower down the prices by availing exchange bonus (up to Rs. 21,000 inclusive of Rs. 6,000 discount).

It is worth noting that this is a limited period discount that starts today, i.e., September 9 and will be valid till September 13. As for the color options, you can buy the device in Mercury Silver and Asteroid Black colors.

Is It A Good Deal?

The Realme X7 Max 5G is one of the popular 5G smartphones launched this year in India. It has a powerful set of internals such as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which you can also find on the Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2, and others. The chipset is aided by up to 12GB RAM and 12GB storage which again is one powerful set of configurations you can find on any budget 5G smartphone.

Other aspects, such as the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP triple rear camera module makes it a competent smartphone in the affordable 5G smartphone category. Flipkart's latest deal is definitely good to go if you are considering a premium mid-range smartphone with good daily performance.

