Realme X7 Max 5G Now Selling Starting At Rs. 24,999 On Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale has gone live for Plus members. However, the sale will start for everyone on July 25 and will run until July 29. During the sale, multiple brands' smartphones have got special discounts. Among them, the Realme X7 Max 5G has also received a price cut of Rs. 2,000, bringing its price to Rs. 24,999 instead of Rs. 26,999.

Realme X7 Max: Check New Price And Offers

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the Realme X7 Max 5G was launched at Rs. 26,999, which is now available at just Rs. 24,999. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 27,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 29,999.

The smartphone comes in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way color options. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit/debit card and EMI transactions.

Realme X7 Max: Features

The Realme X7 Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which also runs the recently launched Poco F3 GT. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB default storage that is further expandable via a microSD slot.

Upfront, the smartphone has 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart fast charging (65W charger in the box) that claims to take 16 minutes to charge 50 percent battery.

The Realme X7 Max offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera sensor. Other features include a 3D stainless steel vapour cooling system, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X7 Max: Should You Buy?

The Realme X7 Max is a powerful mid-range device and you get features like vapour cooling system, 50W SuperDart fast charging, and 120Hz display by spending only Rs. 24,999. So, if you are looking for a mid-range device then considering the Realme X7 Max would not be a bad choice.

