Realme X7 Max Could Be Next Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme 8 5G recently made its debut as the first Dimensity 700 SoC-powered smartphone in the country. Now, the company seems to have another MediaTek Dimensity-powered smartphone in pipeline. At the Realme 8 5G launch event, the company's CEO has confirmed that the brands' upcoming phone will run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

We have one more surprise for our fans!



Activate your Max 5G speed with India’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Stay tuned! #Indias1stDimensity1200 pic.twitter.com/h9htcNDr0E — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 22, 2021

Moreover, he has also teased the arrival of the upcoming smartphone via a cryptic tweet mentioning "Activate your Max 5G speed with India's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Stay tuned."

Considering the tweet, there could be a chance the moniker of the device will include the 'Max' word. Another report from TechRadar suggests the upcoming phone will be dubbed as the Realme X7 Max which will be the rebranded Realme GT Neo smartphone.

The publication also revealed the color and storage option of the Realme X7 Max. The handset is said to come in two storage configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage and will be available in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way color options.

However, there is no official confirmation whether the Realme GT Neo will come in the country as Realme X7 Max. But the Realme GT Neo is the only phone from the company which runs MediaTek Dimensity 1200. If this appears to true the features of the upcoming phone will similar to the Realme GT Neo.

Realme GT Neo Features

The Realme GT Neo has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage that also supports a microSD card for storage expansion. Software-wise, the phone ships with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

For imaging, it offers a triple rear camera setup at the rear panel consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP camera. For selfies and videos, it has a 16MP front sensor. Lastly, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

In terms of pricing, the handset starts in China at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,000). Considering the price, it can be said the upcoming phone will be another affordable 5G phone from the Brand.

