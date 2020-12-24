Realme X7 Pro 5G Listed On Official Website; India Launch Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is expected to begin the year 2021 with the launch of a new flagship smartphone lineup called the Realme X7 in India. The upcoming smartphone series will be backed by 5G network support and will likely comprise of two separate variants. Both Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro 5G are slated for January launch in the country. Ahead of the rumored launch, the arrival of the Pro model has been confirmed by the company itself.

Realme X7 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent

The Realme X7 Pro 5G has been listed on the company's official India website. The device was initially spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. The smartphone is listed on the support page section of the Realme India website along with the Realme X50 Pro and the Realme XT. While the website doesn't give out any specifics on the hardware, it does confirm an upcoming launch.

We will have to wait for the company to announce the official launch date of the Realme X7 5G series in the country. Since the smartphone has been launched already in the Chinese market, its specifications are known. The Realme X7 Pro 5G will be arriving with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor which is based on 7nm architecture.

It is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The camera setup on this unit will be comprising a 64MP primary sensor at the rear and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.25 aperture. The camera setup will also include two more 2MP sensors for depth and macro imaging.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G will have a 6.5-inch SUPER AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch-hole. The selfies snapper will be a 32MP lens. The display has 120Hz refresh rate. To keep everything in check, the device is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that has 65W fast charging support.

