Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With Curved Panel; Specifications, Price Tipped

Realme X7 and the X7 Pro were launched in China last year. Now, the company is working on another smartphone under its X7 series. Earlier, the phone was teased to be named the Realme X9 Pro. Now, a new leak by Digital Chat Station has confirmed that the upcoming X7 series device will be dubbed as the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. The tipster also revealed the price and features of the handset.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Features, Price Tipped

As per the new info, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition will come with a curved display and there will also be a Fukasawa Naoto co-branded model of the device which might feature a unique color design. As per the previous leak, the phone might flaunt a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition will launch soon which is Realme's first curved screen smartphone designed by Fukasawa Naoto.

*Mediatek dimensity 1000+

*32MP front

*64MP rear

*4500mAh battery with 65W charging

Under the hood, the device is said to get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone is also likely to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support. In terms of dimension, the phone is expected to only be 7.8mm thin. For photography, it is also tipped to sport 64MP primary camera at the rear and a 32MP camera at the front. The other details of the handset are still under wraps.

In terms of pricing, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is said to be priced in China CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 20,000). Interestingly, if the rumors are to be believed the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition will be the brand's first phone with a curved panel.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition In India

As of now, it is unknown whether the phone will arrive in India or it will only be an exclusive in China. However, both the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro made their debut in the country last month. Considering this, we can expect to get the smartphone in India in the future as well.

Currently, the company is prepping up to launch of the Realme 8 series in the country on March 24. Apart from the Realme 8 Series, the brand has also confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 4G and the Narzo 5G are launching in India soon.

