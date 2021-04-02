Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Announced: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X7 is one of the most recent 5G smartphone series introduced by Oppo's former subsidiary. The Realme X7 Pro and the standard Realme X7 were introduced in this lineup. The company has now launched a special edition in this series called the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. The device has been announced in China with a mid-range MediaTek Dimesnity processor and a curved-edge design.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Hardware And Software

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has been announced with an AMOLED display panel that measures 6.55-inches. The display supports FHD+ resolution and has a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers 1200 nits of peak brightness which will allow for better content viewing under direct sunlight. The panel features a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Realme X7 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor which is based on 7nm architecture. The handset is launched with 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The device employs VC liquid cooling technology which will keep the device's temperature low during intensive gameplay.

For optics, the Realme X7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup housing a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. The punch-hole stores a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The device will use the Android 11 OS which will be layered with Realme UI 2.0 interface. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor which will be used for security. The handset features a 4,500 mAh battery which has a 65W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price And Sale Details

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes in two different configurations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is announced with 2,299 Yuan (approx Rs. 25,600) price tag. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will be selling for 2,599 Yuan (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China.

The smartphone is currently up for pre-orders at JD.com, Tmall, and Realme China online store. The device can be purchased in Black Clever Forest and Castle Sky color options. It is currently unknown when Realme will launch the X7 Pro Extreme Edition in India and the remaining regions.

