Realme X7 Pro Extreme Might Debut As Realme X7 Max In India; Expected Price, Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme might have a new 5G smartphone in the pipeline for India besides the Realme 8 5G smartphone lineup. The company is said to bring a new device in the Realme X7 5G series which was announced earlier this year. The Realme X7 Max is expected to join the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 5G Pro. What will the upcoming Realme smartphone offer? Let's have a look:

Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped

The Realme X7 Max's development has been suggested by a tipster on Twitter. The name of the device hasn't been mentioned in the tweet but it is claimed to the company's next flagship offering. The rumour mill suggests this handset be the rebranded version of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition which went official recently in China.

Exclusive: Realme is soon going to launch another variant of X7 series in India called 'Max'

I'm expecting it to be a flagship device. #realme #realmeX7Max — Himanshu (@byhimanshu) April 20, 2021

There is no confirmation or official statement released by the company on this development. Hence, we would suggest you take this information lightly. A bunch of mystery Realme smartphones have been spotted online recently. However, none confirms a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ smartphone in the making.

Just for reference, this processor is what drives the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. But, Realme has introduced some rebranded smartphones in the market. So, if somehow this information turns out to be true, we can expect the X7 Max to pack the same features as the X7 Pro Extreme Edition. The pricing of the Realme X7 Max is tipped to be slightly over Rs. 30,000.

This is slightly more than the Chinese pricing. The handset is announced with an asking price of CNY 2,299 which is approx Rs. 25,700 in Indian currency. Also, this price tag is for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. So, this is one configuration we can expect the Realme X7 Max to be available with.

The Realme X7 Max can also be expected to sport a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole upfront could house a 32MP selfie camera. The device is might have a 4,500 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

