Realme X7 Pro Gets Listed At E-Commerce Platform; Full Design, Specs Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has started working on its new flagship smartphone lineup which will debut under X7 moniker. The company will be launching the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro next month. Both the handset are slated to go official on September 1 in China. Ahead of the launch, the features and specifications of both handsets have been tipped via multiple leaks. A recent Geekbench listing also gave some insight into the hardware of the upcoming smartphones. Now, the Pro model has been put up on e-commerce retailers website.

Realme X7 Pro Design And Features Tipped Via Online Retailers Listing

The Realme X7 Pro has been spotted at JD.com which is a Chinese e-commerce platform. Thanks to the listing, we not only get a look into the design but also the key features which this device will offer. Let's speak of the design first.

As per the renders on the retailer's website, the handset will indeed arrive with a punch-hole design. The camera cut-out will be placed at the top-left corner of the panel. Also, the bezels will be narrow on all corners

The handset will sport a quad-camera setup which will be placed on the top-left corner packed inside a rectangular module. Also, the 'Dare Too Leap' tagline can be seen inscribed in bold letters on the back panel. The device can be seen sporting the power key on the left panel, while the right panel will have volume keys. That said about the design, let's have a look at the features as well.

The Realme X7 Pro is said to come with a 6.55-inch display panel. The company is said to use a Samsung AMOLED panel which will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the device is said to offer 1200nits of peak brightness and 4096-level brightness adjustment.

The quad-camera setup at the rear will comprise a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP snapper inside the punch-hole.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core processor with 2.6Ghz clock speed. The handset will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and come with 65W fast charging.

