Realme X7 Pro Player Edition Teased Online; To Debut With Unannounced Snapdragon 860 SoC

Realme X7 lineup is scheduled to launch as the company's flagship offering on September 1, 2020. The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are confirmed to hit the shelves in China on the aforementioned date. It seems that the brand will introduce another variant in this series. The suggested handset is the Relme X7 Pro Player Edition which as per a new teaser will arrive with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Realme X7 Pro Expected Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro Player Edition leaked poster has been shared online. The poster doesn't reveal much about the hardware features. However, it suggests the handset will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. It is worth noting that Qualcomm is yet to announce this chipset officially.

Since the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition is arriving just a few days from now, there could be a possibility that it becomes the first smartphone to run on this processor. The poster does given a clear insight into the device's design.

The smartphone can be seen with an identical design as the one tipped for the standard Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro. For reference, the device is seen with a gradient back panel. The back panel will accommodate a quad-camera setup packed inside a vertical module on the top-left.

Upfront, the Realme X7 Pro Player Edition is also seen sporting a punch-hole design with slim bezels. If the leaks are to be believed then we can expect the company to ship the smartphone with a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

It will likely have support for fast charging technology considering it is one of the flagship models by the company. As of now, no other detail is known as to what this handset will offer in terms of internals. It remains to be seen if the company only changes the processor or the other features such as camera and display as well.

