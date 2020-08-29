Realme X7 Pro Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Specifications Reaffirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X7 series is just a few days away from its official launch. The rumour mill seems to have become more active ahead of the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro launch. We already know most of the features which these flagship smartphones will offer. Both smartphones were recently spotted at an online retailer's website where the design and specs were reaffirmed. Now, right ahead of the launch the Realme X7 Pro's price along with the key specifications has been revealed online.

Realme X7 Pro Expected Price And Features

The Realme X7 Pro leaked image doing rounds over-the-web suggests it will arrive with RMB 2,299 price tag which is roughly around Rs. 24,488 in Indian currency. The device will be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

This leak mentions only single configuration, however, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that the company could launch the X7 Pro in multiple configurations. We just now to see what will be the maximum RAM and storage capacity this device offers.

Now coming to the leaked hardware features, the Realme X7 Pro is said to come packed with an AMOLED display panel that will measure 6.55-inch. It is further said to offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The leak reaffirms a quad-rear camera setup which will be housing a 64MP primary sensor.

The main lens will be further accompanied by an 8MP sensor which could be used for wide-angle shots, a 2MP sensor for depth effects, and another 2MP sensor for macro shots.

The leak also indicates the presence of a 4,500 mAh battery which will be aided by a 65W fast charging technology. The device will feature a punch-hole design and the camera cutout will be equipped with a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Just to recap, the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are confirmed to launch on September 1 in China. We might see its global launch in the coming months.

