Realme X7 Pro To Go On Sale Tomorrow At 12PM: Should You Buy?

Realme X7 Pro launched in India alongside the Realme X7 earlier this month. The smartphone already went for the first sale. Now, the next sale of the Realme X7 Pro has been set for tomorrow (Feb 17) and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com. It comes in a single storage variant and Fantasy, Mystic black color options.

Additionally, the next sale of the standard Realme X7 will take on Feb 19 at 12PM. The Realme X7 comes in two storage configurations and the price starts at Rs. 19,999.

Realme X7 Pro Price In India And Sale Offers

The sale of the Realme X7 Pro will take place at 12 PM on Feb 17. The single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option of the device will cost you Rs. 29,999. Flipkart is offering five percent unlimited cashback using Fliapkrt Axis bank credit card.

Realme X7 Pro Features

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Dimensity 1000+ chipset handles the processing on the X7 Pro which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset has a 4,500 mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support which claims to charge the full battery in less than 35 minutes.

The phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and it gets a quad-cameras at the rear panel. It has a 64MP primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP portrait, and macro shooters. For selfies and videos, the X7 Pro sports a 32MP snapper at the front.

However, there is no telephoto lens and it also skips microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, the Realme X7 Pro supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

