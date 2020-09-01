ENGLISH

    Realme X7 Series With 64MP Primary Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

    By
    |

    Realme has launched the Realme X7 series including the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro in China. Both handsets come with 5G connectivity. Other features include a high refresh rate, quad-camera setup, and superfast charging technology.

    Realme X7 Series With 64MP Primary Sensor Launched

     

    Pricing Details

    Speaking of the price, the Realme X7 price has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,231) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs.25,658). It is offered in blue, white, and blue-pink color options, while the Pro variant comes in blue, white, and black color.

    The Realme X7 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,506) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,719). The high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Pro model will be available at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,192). Both handsets are up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting September 11.

    Realme X7: Specifications

    Running the Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the Realme X7 packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

    The quad rear camera setup features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP portrait and macro sensors. It has a 32MP front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.5. The Realme X7 packs a 4,300 mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

    Realme X7 Pro: Specifications

    The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor.

     

    In terms of imaging, the Realme X7 Pro has also a quad-camera setup including a 64MP primary lens. Other sensors are also identical to the Realme X7. The Pro model also gets the same 32MP selfie shooter.

    However, it packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support 65W fast charging. Considering the price, the company offers high-end features on both devices. As of now, there is no information regarding the India launch.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
