Realme X7 Series With 64MP Primary Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme has launched the Realme X7 series including the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro in China. Both handsets come with 5G connectivity. Other features include a high refresh rate, quad-camera setup, and superfast charging technology.

Pricing Details

Speaking of the price, the Realme X7 price has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,231) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs.25,658). It is offered in blue, white, and blue-pink color options, while the Pro variant comes in blue, white, and black color.

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,506) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,719). The high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Pro model will be available at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,192). Both handsets are up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting September 11.

Realme X7: Specifications

Running the Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the Realme X7 packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The quad rear camera setup features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP portrait and macro sensors. It has a 32MP front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.5. The Realme X7 packs a 4,300 mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor.

In terms of imaging, the Realme X7 Pro has also a quad-camera setup including a 64MP primary lens. Other sensors are also identical to the Realme X7. The Pro model also gets the same 32MP selfie shooter.

However, it packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support 65W fast charging. Considering the price, the company offers high-end features on both devices. As of now, there is no information regarding the India launch.

