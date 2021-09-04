Realme X7, X7 Pro 5G Gets Up To Rs. 3,000 Price Cut For Limited Period In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Carnival Sale for September 2021 is live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 8. During the sale, you can grab your favorite brand's smartphone at a massive discount price. Both the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro 5G devices have received a price cut of up to Rs. 3,000. Check out the new pricing details of the above-mentioned Realme handsets.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro 5G New Pricing At Flipkart Carnival Sale

The high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X7 5G has got a price cut of Rs. 2,000, selling now for Rs. 19,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 21,999. However, the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option of the handset is available at Rs. 19,999 the same price as its launch price.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro was selling at Rs. 29,999, which can now be purchased at Rs. 26,999. Further, the Realme X7 is available in Nebula and Space Silver color options, while the Pro model comes in Fantasy and Mystic Black color options.

Realme X7 5G Vs Realme X7 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Display: The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, while the Realme X7 Pro model sports a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. So, in terms of display, the Pro model leaps ahead of the standard Realme X7.

Hardware Performance: The processing on the Realme X7 is handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, while the Pro model runs the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC which is more powerful compared to the Dimensity 800U. For battery, a 4,310 mAh battery unit fuels the Realme X7 that supports 50W fast charging, on the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery unit which comes with 65W fast charging support.

Camera Features: The camera department of the Realme X7 5G is handled by a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the device sports a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. On the other hand, the Pro variant has a quad-rear camera system that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP portrait and macro shooters. For selfies and videos, it has a 32MP front-facing camera sensor.

Which One Should You Buy?

Comparing the features of both devices, we can see the Realme X7 Pro has better features compared to the Realme X7. However, the price of the Realme X7 Pro is also higher than the standard Realme X7. So, the choice is totally up to buyers. If your budget is at around Rs. 20,000 then can go for the Realme X7, otherwise, one can go for the Realme X7 Pro 5G model which can be a great deal during the sale.

