Realme X9 Pro Gets Listed On TENAA: Realme Camera Flagship?
Realme recently confirmed that the brand will launch multiple flagship smartphones with brandings like performance flagship and camera flagship. The Realme GT is expected to be the performance flagship while the Realme X9 Pro is expected to be the camera flagship, which is now listed on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA.
Realme X9 Pro Design
The Realme X9 Pro looks a lot different from the current line of Realme smartphones with a vertical camera module, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 2. The camera module has a triple camera setup, a dual-LED flash, and a couple of sensors. The phone is said to feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and the fast charger is likely to be included in the retail package.
Going deep into the camera setup, the triple camera setup at the back consists of a 50MP (Sony IMX766) primary sensor, 16MP secondary sensor, which is expected to be an ultra-wide angle lens. Lastly, the smartphone will have a 2MP sensor, which is likely to be a depth or a macro lens. At the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera, which is likely to be the Sony IMX616.
At the front, the device has a 6.55-inch curved display and is said to feature an E3 AMOLED with FHD+ resolution along with a higher refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone has a metal frame and a glass back panel, which gives the Realme X9 Pro a premium look, especially when compared to the devices like the Realme X7 Max 5G.
As per the processing power, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Just like most flagship smartphones, the Realme X9 Pro might not feature a microSD card slot and is likely to offer a dual nano-SIM card slot. The smartphone will indeed ship with Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.
Realme X9 Pro Expected Price
The Realme X9 Pro is expected to come in multiple configurations, where, the base model is likely to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This model is said to cost 2699 Yuan in China, which translates to Rs. 31,000. Hence, even the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is likely to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and the phone will go against the likes of the Mi 11x and the iQOO 7.
