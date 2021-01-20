Realme X9 Pro Likely Under Development: A New 5G Flagship? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is making it to the headlines with its upcoming flagship 'Race' smartphone. However, the brand has other devices lined up for launch as well. Recently, three mystery devices got their certification via EEC. A company executive tipped the existence of a new device in the 'X' series dubbed Realme X9. It is expected to be a rebadged version of the Realme V15. It seems that the market will get the Realme X9 Pro as well alongside the standard Realme X9. A noted tipster has revealed some of the key features. Take a look:

Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak

The tipster Ice Universe has shared a post on Weibo that reveals the key hardware details of the Realme X9 Pro. As per the leak, the device will be launched with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. If this is true, the Realme X9 Pro will be the first device powered by the aforementioned processor.

Just for reference, the Dimensity 1200 processor is built on 6nm architecture. The processor will be 5-enabled. This means the Realme X9 Pro will ship with 5G network connectivity. Also, the leak tips the processor will be paired up with 12GB DDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration.

It is currently unknown how much expandable storage capacity this device will come with. The Realme X9 Pro is further said to be equipped with the high-end camera hardware. It is said to be the first Realme smartphone to launch with a 108MP primary rear camera. Besides the main lens, the device will have a pair of 13MP sensor functioning as Telephoto and Ultra-wide angle sensor.

The Realme X9 Pro display panel is said to be OLED. The panel size is said to 6.4-inches which will support an FHD+ resolution and offer a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the device is expected to boot on Android 11 OS layered with Realme UI 2.0 skin. A 4,500 mAh battery with a 65W dart charge is said to keep the processor ticking.

