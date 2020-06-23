Realme XT Bursts In Flames While Charging: What Caused The Explosion? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

While smartphones have managed to almost replace tablets, the mishaps related to them are what worry the masses. And the smartphone blasts is one of such incidents that doesn't seem to stop. We have come across several reports of mobile blast incidents in the past. Now, a Realme smartphone went up in flames in India. Here are the details.

What is The Case?

As per a report via 91Mobiles, a victim named Roshan Singh had purchased a new Realme XT. But, within just a day of the purchase, the device exploded. According to the victim, the device was being charged when this incident took place.

Singh further revealed that the device was being charged with the official charger itself that ships with the retail box. Singh took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal and had also shared the images of the burnt smartphone along with its bill copy.

Following this, the brand is said to have reached out to the victim and assured that some action will be taken. However, it is being said that the company has not yet taken any action on the same. Instead, Realme has acknowledged the issue and has told that this incident took place due to the application of external force.

To be precise, the device caught fire due to a puncture from the outside is what the company claims. The company has also shared an official statement where it claims that each of its products goes through multiple security tests.

The company quoted, "For us, one of the key pillars is product quality. Every smartphone manufactured by Realme goes through a number of stringent quality and durability checks as customer safety is of utmost importance for us"

Adding on the company said," As per our investigation, we have learned that the smartphone was damaged due to external force. The user's smartphone battery caught fire as the smartphone was punctured from outside.

This is not the first time we have come across such an incident. Mobile blasts have proved to be a fatality in some cases in the past. While this incident seems to be a mistake from the user's end; such accidents do wary us with smartphone usage.

