Realme XT Launch Highlights: 64MP Phone Costs Rs. 15,999 And Realme XT 730G Teased

Realme is all set to launch its first 64MP camera smartphone -- the Realme XT in India. This is the third smartphone from the company with a quad-camera setup bearing the highest resolution smartphone camera sensor -- the Samsung GW1.

The company is calling the Realme XT has the Project Hawkeye, as it is also the first phone to launch in the country with a 64MP sensor with three additional sensors. You can catch the live updates of the presentation directly from here.

Realme has officially launched its Realme XT smartphone with a 64MP quad-camera setup, which will go on sale from 16th September on Flipkart. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs. 15,999, the mid-tier variant costs a thousand more (Rs. 16,999) and offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Lastly, the Realme XT with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 18,999. The company has also teased the launch of the Realme XT 730G in December 2019, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Realme XT 730G is also the first gaming smartphone from the company with support for 30W VOOC fast charging technology.

Along with these new smartphones, the company has also launched its first 10,000 mAh power bank with support for 18W two-way fast charging via USB Type-C port. The company has also launched the Realme Buds Wireless for Rs. 17,999, which will be available on Amazon from September 13.

The company is working on a new gaming smartphone the Realme XT 730G powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G GPU which also supports 30W VOOC Charging support. This smartphone will launch in December 2019. Now, Realme has three phones with quad-camera setup under Rs. 20,000 The first sale will have 64 thousand customers will get one-time screen replacement within the first six months Realme XT Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB Realme XT Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB Realme XT Rs. 18,999 for Rs. 8GB + 128GB Realme XT will not replace the Realme X Realme has the lowest return rate in India 100% of Realme smartphones are running on android 9 Pie and all phones will receive Android Q update from 2020. realme wireless buds will be available in yellow, orange, and green color. The realme buds wireless will cost Rs. 1,799 only and it will be available on Amazon and Realme.com from today. These earphones are IPX4 splash resistant They offer 12 hours of battery life and supports fast charging, offering 100 minutes of music with just 10 minutes of charging. The realme buds wireless are based on Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which offers better range. They have 11.2mm driver with bass boost driver technology. The company has worked closely with Alan Walker to fine-tuned these earphones Realme Buds wireless are here with a simple smooth minimalist design. It has a magnet, which makes it easier to store the buds. When the buds are connected the earphones will turn off automatically. It uses a skin-friendly silicon gel realme Power bank retails for Rs. 1,299 and it will be available from Flipkart and Amazon from September end It supports 18W fast charging with a type-A and Type-C port, which can also charge a laptop. realme Power Banks are here which weights 230grams in grey, yellow, and red color. they are equipped with 10,000 mAh li-ion high-density battery with by-directional fast charging with 12 layers of circuit protection. Realme XT Iconic Case Will match all the detailed parameters of the smartphone for Rs. 399. It will be available from Realme.com The company announces a global photography contest for users starting from today and the winners will be announced on the January 1st, 2020. The photos will be analyzed by professionals and the winner will get ,000 cash price., It has a built-in tool which can clone apps Realme XT now supports custom font installation with Digital Wellbeing function Dark mode reduces power consumption and increases battery life. Even third-party apps support dark mode Realme XT now supports Dark Mode The phone also has Dolby Atmos support The phone has a 4000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 with a 20W fast charger in the retail package. The chipset is based on 10nm fabrication and the device uses up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC The smartphone uses the Goodix 3.0 in-display fingerprint sensor, which is not faster compared to the competition. The camera software has adjustments made from Aaron Realme XT also has a built-in night mode He is explaining about the different features of the Realme XT smartphone Realme Special Photography Director -- Aaron is on stage The phone has a 16MP Sony camera with support for AI with an f/2.0 aperture In addition to the 64MP sensor, the Realme XT has a 2MP macro lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor The company claims that it is not just the first 64MP camera smartphone, it is also the best 64MP camera smartphone The 64MP camera offers better zooming capability compared to a 48MP camera The company has fine-tuned the 64MP camera to reproduce better pictures. It has a 1/1.72-inch sensor with 0.8um micro pixel size The device uses the Samsung ISOCELL GW-1 sensor It is 200x better than the first camera smartphone Realme is at the tip of the iceberg in terms of smartphone camera resolution The first mobile phone has a 0.11MP camera The phone offers 91.9% screen to body ratio with an AMOLED display The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Realme XT is the first phone from the company to use Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the back. The smartphone will be available in white and blue colors Realme XT uses new design that uses hyperbola lines, which makes it an eye-catching device. This is the first phone in India to feature a 64MP quad-camera setup Nidhi Bhatia is on stage to share more information on the Realme XT Realme XT -- the first 64MP quad-camera smartphone is here and the company has created a new platform called stars program Realme smartphones come with at least 50 parts sourced within the country The company has created more than 6500 jobs in India and the company can manufacture more than 3.6 million devices per month in India. India is the most important global market for the company. From then on, the company has sold more than 10 million smartphones in India Realme launched its first smartphone on May 2018 The company has doubled the number of services centres Realme is the number one brand on Flipkart as of August 2019 The company has sold more than 2.5 lakh Realme 5 series of smartphones on the first flash sale on Flipkart He is showcasing the pictures shot on the Realme XT during his recent expedition. Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India is on stage The launch presentation kickstarts The company might also showcase the most anticipated Realme OS. Realme is also expected to launch a power bank and wireless earphones along with the Realme XT. Realme has partnered with Bollywood celebrities to market the Realme XT. The Realme X is also the first phone from the company with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is currently showcasing the photos shot on the Realme X, the first phone from the company with a pop-up selfie camera.

