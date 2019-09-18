Realme XT’s First Firmware Improves Camera Performance News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme XT, the budget smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer that went official this month in India is receiving its first firmware update. This is the first budget smartphone that offers a 64MP quad-camera setup. Besides, the massive camera sensor, the device is packed with some other good hardware feature such as an FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a mid-range chipset, and a big battery. Following are the firmware update details:

Realme XT First Firmware Update Changelog Details:

Realme has dished out the update with RMX1921EX_11_A.10 firmware build. And as is the case with all the most of the firmware updates, this one is also being rolled out as OTA in batches. So, it might take a while for the mass rollout to be completed.

If you don't receive an update notification, you can check it manually from the Settings menu. We would like to add that we have got the review unit with us but haven't received the update yet.

As for the changelog, the update has bounced the Android security patch to September 2019. Primarily, it brings improvements to camera performance. Following the update, the cameras are said to capture improved images and also the camera previews.

Realme XT Highlight Specifications And Features:

The primary highlight of the Realme XT is a 64MP quad-camera smartphone. Realme has used Samsung's GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The remaining sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor.

It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch that packs a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage.

The smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with Color OS 6.1 skin on top. The device gets its fuel from 4,000 mAh battery supported by VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

