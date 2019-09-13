Realme XT With 64MP Camera All Set To Launch In India Today - Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme is all set to launch the first smartphone with a 64MP camera in India, today. Dubbed Realme XT, the device has already been announced in China which gives us a clear idea about the specifications of the smartphone. The USP of the smartphone is its quad rear camera setup with 64MP primary sensor, slick design, and a lot more. Here is how to watch the live stream of the launch event.

How To Watch Realme XT India Launch Live

This time the company is going to live stream the entire launch event. The event will kick start at 12:30 pm (noon) and you can watch the live update on the company's official YouTube channel Realme. We have also embedded the video link of the live stream to watch the event.

Realme XT Specification

The smartphone will arrive as the company's first smartphone with a 64MP camera in India. The Realme XT's 64MP camera uses Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The 64MP camera will be accompanied with three other lenses, an 8MP ultra-wide, and two 2MP for depth sensing and telephoto along with an LED flash.

The Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. Under the hood, it comes with Snapdragon 712 SoC, clubbed with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of onboard storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and runs on Android 9 Pie.

Realme XT India Pricing

According to some reports, it has been expected that the Realme XT will be launched with a starting price of Rs 20,000 for the base variant. The smartphone price will increase according to the variant and we can expect a premium price for the top-end variant.

