Realme Yo! Days sale debuts on April 9: Discounts and offers

There's good news for Realme fans as the Realme Yo! Days is back!

Realme is eagerly awaited to take the wraps off the Realme 3 Pro smartphone sometime this month. Now, the Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 appear to be all set to get attractive discounts. We say so as the Realme Yo Days sale is all set to kick off on April 9.

The four-day Realme Yo! Days sale will go on until April 12 and offer attractive discounts including the Re. 1 sale. Besides the sale that was announced on Twitter, the company has also revealed that the Realme 3 will be available on April 9 for interested buyers to grab it. The sale will take pace via Flipkart and the official Realme website starting from Rs. 8,999.

Realme Yo! Days discounts

During the Realme Yo! Days sale, buyers who purchase the Realme 2 Pro will avail the Realme Buds for free for a specific time period. Well, to get the Realme Buds, the purchase should be done on April 10 at 11 AM. And, there will be an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 for the buyers provided they make prepaid transactions on Flipkart. Recently, the Realme 2 Pro received a price cut as well.

When it comes to the Realme U1, this smartphone will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 provided buyers opt for prepaid payment options on Amazon India. Notably, the company recently launched the 64GB storage variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM priced at Rs. 10,999. This one is now available for Rs. 9,999 after the price cut. And, the high-end model of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 11,999.

Besides these smartphone offers, the company will also sell the Tech Backpack for Re. 1 on April 9 and April 11 at 11:50 AM via flash sale. As it is a flash sale model, there will be limited stock and interested buyers have to hurry up on the respective dates before the stocks empty.