Red Hydrogen One specs out in open ahead of launch

The Red Hydrogen One will soon be going on pre-orders, but we still don't know much about the upcoming gaming smartphone. Thanks to Google's Android Enterprise page, we have some more details of the product.

The updated page, first spotted by Android Headlines, shows that the Hydrogen One will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This surely does put the device in the premium segment, but an older chipset means it won't as be as powerful as other flagships launched this year.

The smartphone also supports NFC and runs Android 8.1, according to Google's Enterprise page. It's surprising to see Android 8.1 when ANdroid Pie has already been available since August, but switching to Pie would also put more pressure on release dates.

Other important specifications include a Snapdragon 835 chipset, a 4500mAh battery, a side mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will sport a 5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution and is supposed to be a holographic screen (4V) screen. The Hydrogen One is scheduled to launch via AT&T, Verizon, and Mexico's Telcel on November 2.

The device recently made an appearance at Geekbench. The device managed to score 1946 points on the single core and 5820 points on the multi-core performance. The Geekbench listing also confirms that the device is indeed running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Solution (msm 8998) with 6 GB of RAM.

The smartphone was revealed partially in July. It is claimed to be the world's first holographic smartphone. However, we know little about how the holographic technology will work.

