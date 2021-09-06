Red Magic 6S Pro Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Announced; Price, Full Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nubia has expanded its gaming smartphone portfolio with the launch of Red Magic 6s Pro. The latest addition to the Red Magic 6 series brings flagship-grade hardware to the table such as the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, a 165Hz display, and 120W fast charging supported battery. It is the third model in the existing Red Magic 6 series. The previously available models are the Red Magic 6R and the vanilla Red magic 6.

Nubia Red Magic 6S Gaming Phone Full Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro brings one of the most powerful display panels in the market today. The handset is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display which supports 1080p FHD+ resolution. The highlight here is the 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The panel supports 700 nits peak brightness levels and also integrates an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The fingerprint scanner here has dual functionalities. It can also be used to measure heart rates. This is quite an interesting feature that Nubia has added to the Red Magic 6S Pro.

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro employs the modern-generation Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset features Phase Changing Materials (PCM) based ICE 7.0 cooling system. To further keep the device's temperature in check there is a cooling fan that has a 20,000 RPM spin rate.

The octa-core Snapdragon 888 Plus processor is combined with 16GB RAM and 256GB native storage capacity. Coming to the optics, the Red Magic 6S Pro has three cameras at the back where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens. There is an 8Mp ultra-wide-angle sensor and an additional depth sensor completing the setup.

Additional features include an 8MP selfie camera and RedMagic OS 4.0-based Android 11 OS. Rounding off the spec-sheet here is a 120W fast charging supported 4,500 mAh battery.

The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro's base model which has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,000), while the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage model is announced at CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs. 50,900).

The 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will be selling for CNY 4,899 (around Rs. 55,000 ) and the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,399 (around Rs. 61,100).

