RED's first smartphone with holographic display available for pre-order

RED, the American camera manufacturer announced yesterday that it has come up with a new smartphone in the market.

Dubbed as Hydrogen One, the key highlight of this smartphone is that the smartphone features a holographic display. The least expensive version of this smartphone has been priced at $1195 (approximately Rs.77000).

RED, announced this news through a press release and has said that it will ship the smartphone early in 2018. Further, the company has mentioned that this new smartphone will come in two variants i.e. Titanium and Aluminum and will be priced at $1595 (approx Rs. 109000) and $1195 (approx Rs. 77000) respectively. As of now, both the variants are available for pre-orders on RED's website.

Coming back to this unique smartphone, the Holographic display of content does sound appealing and incites the curiosity of every enthusiast. RED has also explained briefly what the holographic display is all about. According to the release, the 5.7-inch display of the smartphone can switch seamlessly between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content, and interactive games in VR, AR, and MR.

RED founder Jim Jannard mentioned, "There is no good way to describe it until you see it. Our display is a technology you haven't seen before. It is not lenticular, which is an inferior tech in every way, has been tried many times before and failed for good reason."

The smartphone will also provide a RED Channel support to users which will allow them to find 3D and VR content online. Further, the handset will also support modular attachment which will also be shipped with the Hydrogen One itself.

However, RED has made it clear that the smartphone will be released in limited quantity and the prices of the smartphone may change when it hits the shelves.