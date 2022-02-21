REDMAGIC 7 Smartphone Series Launched; Specifications, Price, And Availability News oi-Megha Rawat

REDMAGIC, which is supported by ZTE, has unveiled its latest gaming smartphones -- the REDMAGIC 7 and the REDMAGIC 7 Pro. Both variants are currently available for purchase in China, the company's home market.

REDMAGIC 7 Series Specifications

The Red Magic 7 series has a 6.80-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Red Magic 7 has 8GB of RAM whereas the Red Magic 7 Pro has a total of 12GB of RAM. The Red Magic 7 has a 4,500 mAh and Red Magic 7 Pro has a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, and both devices allow proprietary fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Red Magic 7 Series has a triple camera configuration on the back with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera. Autofocus is available on the back camera. It includes a single front camera arrangement with a 16MP sensor for selfies. Autofocus is also available on the front camera.

The Red Magic 7 Series comes with 128GB of internal storage and runs Red Magic OS 5.0, which is based on Android 12. The Red Magic 7 Pro is a dual-SIM phone that supports Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Red Magic 7 Pro weighs 235.00 grams and measures 166.27 x 77.10 x 9.98mm (height x width x thickness). The series is launched in three colors: black, cosmic neon, and transparent with a metal body.

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G, and 5G are among the Red Magic 7 Pro's connectivity options. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer are among the phone's sensors.

REDMAGIC 7 Price Variants

The REDMAGIC 7 has a starting price of approx Rs 47,063 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the smartphone will be available for the first time at a discounted price of approx Rs. 45,946.

The 12GB + 128GB storage variant costs approx Rs. 51,840, and the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs approx Rs. 56,538. There are two distinct variants available: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, priced at approx Rs. 57,715 and approx Rs. 64,788, respectively.

REDMAGIC 7 Pro Price Variants

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro starts at approx Rs. 56,522 for the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 12GB RAM variant costs approx Rs. 61,216, while the 16GB RAM model costs approx Rs. 65,907.

The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs approx Rs. 62,407, while the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage model costs approx Rs. 67,099. The 18GB RAM with 512GB internal storage variant costs approx Rs. 76,556, while the 18GB RAM with 1TB internal storage model costs approx Rs. 88,322. The company has recently started providing accessories in addition to these versions.

Best Mobiles in India