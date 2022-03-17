Redmi 10 India Launch At 12PM Today; Where To Watch Livestream, Expected Specs & Price News oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi 10 Indian launch will begin at 12 p.m. IST. Just days after unveiling the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, the company will debut its new affordable Redmi 10 smartphone in India. Given the growth in component prices and other variables, the Redmi 10 price in India is projected to exceed Rs 10,000.

Redmi 10- Livestream Details

The launch of the Redmi 10 in India will take place virtually. The Redmi India YouTube channel will host an online stream to announce the company's latest budget smartphone. You can watch the Redmi 10 launch in India today at 12 p.m. on its official YouTube account.

Redmi 10- Specifications And Features

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the Redmi 10's specifications. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. This is the Snapdragon 680 SoC based on the teaser and the estimated pricing range. The Redmi Note 11 uses the same processor. According to reports, the new handset could be a rebranded Redmi 10C, which was just released in Nigeria.

The Redmi 10 will also include "ultra-fast storage," which is likely to be UFS 2.2. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities could be included in the phone. A waterdrop notch sits on top of the display at the front of the smartphone. Redmi 10 has thin bezels except for its relatively thicker chin bezel. MIUI 13 based on Android 11 is also expected to run on the Redmi 10.

The fingerprint scanner and dual-camera system are housed in a large square block on the back panel of the device. The Redmi 10 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera sensor. The other camera will most likely include a 2MP sensor for depth sensing or macro photography. Other features will be revealed at the Redmi 10 launch event in India.

Redmi 10- Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone is expected to come in a variety of RAM configurations and cost approximately Rs. 10,000. The Redmi 10 has already been listed on Flipkart and will be exclusively sold via the e-commerce platform. However, the smartphone may be sold through the company's official website and other selective retail outlets.

