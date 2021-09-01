Redmi 10 Prime To Be Lightest Phone With 6,000mAh Battery; Company Confirms News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 10 Prime on September 3 in India. The handset is selling in the global market under the Redmi 10 moniker. The brand has already confirmed the handset will come with the MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Now, the latest development has confirmed that the Indian variant will pack a larger battery compared to the Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 Prime Battery Capacity Confirmed

The latest info came via a tweet from Manu Kumar Jain who has confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will have a 6,000 mAh battery, while the Redmi 10 is powered by a smaller 5,000 mAh battery. He further states that the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime will be the brand's lightest device with a 6,000 mAh battery. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the Redmi 10 Prime will support the same charging speed as the Redmi 10.

⚡️SUPERSTAR BATTERY ⚡️



Witness the PRIME of smartphones in 2⃣ days!



Yet another addition to the firsts by #Redmi10Prime

⬇️

The 🪶 Lightest 6000mAh

From the house of Redmi!😎



DETICXE REPUS for the ESREVER!



I ❤️ #Redmipic.twitter.com/lxn45D0IL2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 1, 2021

Redmi 10 Prime: Everything We Know So Far

Other features of the Redmi 10 Prime are believed to be similar to the Redmi 10. Going by this, the Redmi 10 Prime will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The chipset will be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The camera department will be handled by a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, the handset will come with an 8MP camera sensor for selfies placed into a punch-hole cutout. Other features of the Redmi 10 Prime will include Android 11 OS and 4G, USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Redmi 10 Prime In India

The Redmi 10 Prime is expected to come at around Rs. 12,000, making its most affordable phone with a 90Hz display. Besides, the camera and large battery will also be plus points for the handset. All in all, the features sound exciting, we expect the upcoming handset will be a tough competitor to the smartphones like the Galaxy M12, Realme 8, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India