Redmi 10 Visits FCC, Tipped To Flaunt 50MP Camera Lens News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Redmi is prepping to launch different versions of its Note 10 series smartphones including the Redmi Note 10S and the upcoming Redmi Note 10T. Now, a leak has suggested the details of the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone. Well, this smartphone has appeared on the US regulatory database FCC revealing its key specifications.

Redmi 10 FCC Listing

The Redmi 10 smartphone features the model number 21061119AG, hints the FCC listing. The device runs Android 11 topped with Xiaomi's customized MIUI 12.5. Also, it is confirmed that the smartphone could arrive in a dual-SIM variant that comes with support for 4G LTE. The FCC listing also revealed that there could be three variants of the Redmi 10 - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

Redmi 10 Expected Specifications

Furthermore, a Twitter-based tipster Kacper Skrzypek, revealed that the upcoming Redmi 10 might arrive with a major highlight. It is none other than the 50MP primary camera lens. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL JN1) camera sensor. This camera sensor could be accompanied by two other sensors - an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Detailing more on the camera aspects, it is speculated that the ISOCELL JN1 for the main camera lens will have a 1/2.76" optical format and 0.64 µm pixels. With Tetrapixel binning (4-in-1), the pixel size is 1.28 µm. Also, the JN1 supports "Double Super PD" autofocus with redesigned real-time HDR and micro-lenses. Also, the main sensor is tipped to be support 4K @ 60 fps and 1080p @ 240 fps videos.

It is expected to make use of a MediaTek chipset. However, the exact chipset remains to be unknown. Also, a few Singaporean and Indonesian certification sites have also cleared this device. On the contrary, some early leaks tipped that the Redmi 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Previously, the smartphone was spotted on the EEC (Euroasian Economic Commission).

If this leak is to be believed, then the Redmi 10 could be a solid camera-centric affordable smartphone, at least on paper. However, we need to wait for further reports to be revealed in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India