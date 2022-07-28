Redmi 10A Sport With 6GB RAM Launched As A Higher RAM Variant; Price & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Redmi 10A Sport budget smartphone has been launched in the Indian market. The phone is essentially a higher RAM variant of the Redmi 10A, which was released in the country in April. While the previously Sport-branded handsets like the Redmi 9A Sport arrived with only cosmetic changes, the Redmi 10A Sport brings a small upgrade over the Redmi 10A model.

Redmi 10A Sport Is A Higher RAM Variant Of Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A Sport comes as a higher RAM variant of the Redmi 10A with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A was released in two RAM models - 3GB and 4GB. Other than that, there's no difference between the two. The design of the Redmi 10A Sport is exactly the same as the Redmi 10A. The handset has a waterdrop notch above the screen, slim bezels on the sides, and a thick bottom bezel.

At the rear, the Redmi 10A Sport has a large square camera module, which houses a single camera, an LED flash unit, and a fingerprint sensor. The power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right side. The bottom has the charging port and the speaker grille, while the top is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Redmi 10A Sport Specifications, Features

The Redmi 10A Sport offers a 6.53-inch TFT IPS display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a reading mode certified by TUV Rheinland. At the helm, the handset houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The 6GB of RAM onboard the smartphone is paired with 128GB of expandable storage up to 512GB. Software-wise, the device boots MIUI 12.5 that's based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the Redmi 10A Sport offers the same 13MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone sports a 5MP camera. The battery capacity is also the same 5,000 mAh power cell, which supports 10W standard charging.

Redmi 10A Sport Price In India, Color Variants

The Redmi 10A's sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone will be available in the country in three color variants - Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Gray. The handset will be up for grabs on Mi.com and Amazon India starting today.

Is Redmi 10A Sport Worth Considering?

As mentioned above, the Redmi 10A Sport just brings a small upgrade in the RAM area over the Redmi 10A. The design and all other specs are similar to the previous model. The Redmi 10A is available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB, which are priced at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. So the consumers will need to pay Rs. 2,000 extra just to get 2GB of extra RAM with the Redmi 10A Sport.

While 6GB of RAM seems high, there will only be a minor upgrade in the performance department. However, if the consumers can still afford to pay Rs. 2,000 over the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi 10A, then they can consider the Sport model.

Best Mobiles in India