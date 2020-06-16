ENGLISH

    Redmi 10X series launched in May and is available in multiple variants. However, the phone was not available for purchase in all variants at its first sale. The 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi 10X went on sale for the first time earlier this month. Now, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Redmi 10X will be available for purchase in China starting today.

    Redmi 10X 5G 8GB + 256GB Variant Available For Purchase

     

    The phone is offered in Deep Ocean Blue, Night Purple, and Hazy Moon Gold color options with a price of 2,399 Yuan (around Rs. 25,727) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

    Redmi 10X 5G Specifications

    In terms of specifications, the Redmi 10X 5G sports a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED waterdrop notch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. The Redmi 10X 5G packs a 4,520 mAh battery and a 22.5W fast charger.

    Under the hood, the device is powered by the Dimensity 820 paired with up to LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Coming to the software, the phone runs on MIUI 11 based Android 10 OS which is preinstalled on the phone.

    For photography, the Redmi 10X 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back panel which comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

    The phone has an under-display fingerprint sensor and it also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and more. The phone also supports face unlock and Wi-Fi 802. 11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5. 10, NFC, USB Type-C for connectivity. Other details of the phone measure 164.16 x 75.75 x 9.99mm dimensions and weights of 208 grams.

    Read More About: redmi smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
