ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 10X Now Listed On Geekbench; Hardware Corroborates Previous Leaks

    By
    |

    Redmi 10X is the upcoming mid-range smartphone by Xiaomi which is likely to debut in the coming days. Recently, the device stopped by Google Play Console and some of its key specs were revealed via that listing. Now, the device has made an appearance on a mobile benchmark website, where some of the features have been confirmed.

    Redmi 10X Now Listed On Geekbench; Hardware Corroborates Previous Leak

     

    According to Geekbench, the Redmi 10X has the Xiaomi M2003J15SC model number and it will boot on the latest Android 10 OS. It is worth noting that this is the same model number with which the smartphone first made it to one of the Chinese Telecom websites. Also, the listing hasn't shared any detail on the UI, but the handset could probably make use of a custom new MIUI 11 skin.

    The listing further notes the presence of the octa-core MediaTek MT6769Z that will have a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The device will ship with 6GB RAM as suggested by Geekbench. This contradicts the previous report from Google Play Console suggesting a 4GB RAM configuration. Also, the device was listed with the Mediatek Helio G70 processor.

    As the device has been spotted with slightly different hardware on the other websites, we can't be sure what internal setup would the company go for? Or if we get to see both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM configuration along with multiple storage options as well.

    The only other detail which this Geekbench listing of the Redmi 10X reveals is the benchmark scores. The Redmi 10X has scored a total of 360 points in the single-core test, whereas in the multi-core test is has achieved 1,287 points.

    Speaking of the previously leaked hardware, the Redmi 10X is said to accommodate an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. This could be a TFT panel which will measure 6.5-inches and sport a punch-hole design. Some leaks have suggested the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, but that will only be clear once this device hits the shelves.

     

    In the photography department, it is expected to feature a quad-camera setup packed with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is also said to house an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shots, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. This is the primary detail on the Redmi 10X's hardware suggested via leaks. And it seems that Xiaomi is still following the recipe of introducing a budget handset loaded with features.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X