Redmi 10X Now Listed On Geekbench; Hardware Corroborates Previous Leaks

Redmi 10X is the upcoming mid-range smartphone by Xiaomi which is likely to debut in the coming days. Recently, the device stopped by Google Play Console and some of its key specs were revealed via that listing. Now, the device has made an appearance on a mobile benchmark website, where some of the features have been confirmed.

According to Geekbench, the Redmi 10X has the Xiaomi M2003J15SC model number and it will boot on the latest Android 10 OS. It is worth noting that this is the same model number with which the smartphone first made it to one of the Chinese Telecom websites. Also, the listing hasn't shared any detail on the UI, but the handset could probably make use of a custom new MIUI 11 skin.

The listing further notes the presence of the octa-core MediaTek MT6769Z that will have a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The device will ship with 6GB RAM as suggested by Geekbench. This contradicts the previous report from Google Play Console suggesting a 4GB RAM configuration. Also, the device was listed with the Mediatek Helio G70 processor.

As the device has been spotted with slightly different hardware on the other websites, we can't be sure what internal setup would the company go for? Or if we get to see both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM configuration along with multiple storage options as well.

The only other detail which this Geekbench listing of the Redmi 10X reveals is the benchmark scores. The Redmi 10X has scored a total of 360 points in the single-core test, whereas in the multi-core test is has achieved 1,287 points.

Speaking of the previously leaked hardware, the Redmi 10X is said to accommodate an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. This could be a TFT panel which will measure 6.5-inches and sport a punch-hole design. Some leaks have suggested the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, but that will only be clear once this device hits the shelves.

In the photography department, it is expected to feature a quad-camera setup packed with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is also said to house an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shots, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. This is the primary detail on the Redmi 10X's hardware suggested via leaks. And it seems that Xiaomi is still following the recipe of introducing a budget handset loaded with features.

