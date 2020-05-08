Redmi 10X With Helio G70 SoC Shows Up At Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi 10X is said to be the upcoming affordable smartphone by Xiaomi splashing up via leaks for quite some time now. The device was earlier spotted at a Chinese telecom website called Tianyi Telecommunications. Some of its hardware details were revealed by the listing. In the latest development, the device has made it to Google Play Console where some more information on its internals has been shared.

The Redmi 10X's listing on Google Play Console has revealed that the device will be announced with an FHD+ display that will deliver 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is not mentioned which display panel the device will be equipped with and what will be its size. However, the earlier leak had suggested a 6.5-inch TFT display.

The device is said to be backed by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The chipset will be accompanied by Mali-G52 GPU and 3GB RAM. This contradicts the previous report which suggested the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC taking care of multitasking. Its storage details are still undisclosed and don't know what if it will come with a maximum storage capacity of 128GB or 256GB.

As per the listing, the device will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS. It can't be said just yet if the device will come with the MIUI 11 or MIUI 12 skin. Also, it will come with the standard 4G connectivity support. The Google Play Console listing gives no clue on the camera specifications and the battery.

But, if we are to believe the specifications tipped by the Tianyi Telecommunication's listing, then this device will launch with four rear cameras. The setup will comprise a 48MP primary sensor which will be accompanied by an 8MP secondary sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots and a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro effects.

The smartphone might debut with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but this will only be confirmed once it goes official. Speaking of which, the device is said to arrive with a price tag of 1499 Yuan (approx Rs. 16,000). It could arrive in Ice Fog White, Pine Morning Green, and Sky Blue colors. The handset is said to arrive outside China initially, but, there is no confirmation by when.

