Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launching In India Soon; Is It Rebranded Redmi Note 11E 5G? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi has been steadily expanding its product offering in India to include a couple of new products. The brand recently launched the Redmi K50i phone. It's tipped to expand its number series in India with the launch of the new Redmi 11 Prime 5G in the country. Reports also claim this could be the rebranded Redmi Note 11E 5G.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launch Tipped

Xiaomi has been rebranding its smartphones to launch them with a different name in multiple markets. For instance, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10 5G in Indonesia, which is believed to be the rebranded device of the Redmi Note 11E 5G. Now, the Indian market will also receive the new phone but with a different name.

Reports suggest the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will launch in India but the launch date is still under wraps. Considering the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a budget 5G phone, Xiaomi might silently launch the new phone in India. We can also expect the specs to be the same as the Redmi Note 11E 5G.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G will likely flaunt a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Dimensity 700 chipset will power the new phone paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

At the rear, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will pack a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP supporting lens. We can also expect a 5MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The Redmi Note 11E 5G shipped with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support - and we can expect the same for the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price In India

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G specs seem to be quite an affordable phone, which is likely to be priced less than Rs. 15,000. Reports claim the upcoming Redmi phone will be priced under Rs. 12,000. That said, the Indian government is planning to ban phones priced less than Rs. 12,000 coming from Chinese OEMs. This move might affect the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch.

