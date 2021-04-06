Redmi 20X 5G Launch Imminent; Dimensity 820 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi might already have started working on the successor of the Redmi 10. The suggested Redmi 20X is now said to be under development and would be launched as another mid-range smartphone by the company. A leaked poster of the Redmi 20X is doing rounds online which hints at the design as well as some of the key features of the upcoming mid-tier handset.

Redmi 20X Key Features Leaked Online

The Redmi 20X leaked poster indicates the device will be heading to China initially. The poster images show the device sporting a punch-hole display with slim bezels on all sides including the chin. The back panel of the handset flaunts a gradient skin and houses a triple-lens camera setup on the top-left corner.

The Redmi 5G branding follows at the bottom-left. The poster image shows both the volume and the power key on the right panel. It seems that the power key integrates the fingerprint scanner for security.

Now coming to the features tipped, the Redmi 20X will use the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor as its brain of operations. The octa-core chipset integrates a modem for 5G connectivity. The leaked poster image also suggests 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The company will equip the Redmi 20X with a 90Hz display. The poster doesn't reveal the display size and screen resolution. However, the latter could be an FHD+ resolution. The rear panel will have a 48MP primary camera as per the leak.

Redmi 20X Expected Price And Launch

The Redmi 20x will have a starting price tag of CNY 999 in China which is roughly around Rs. 11,000 as per Indian currency. This seems fair as this Redmi lineup has been retailing in the sub Rs. 10,000 category in India. The pricing tipped in the poster is of the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The company could bring upgraded variants during the official launch. The poster image also hints at three different color options including green, blue, and silver. The company hasn't announced its official launch date, but could soon start dropping some teasers.

