Redmi 5A flash sale at 12 pm: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi's Redmi 5A is all set to go on sale today at 12 PM. The phone will be made available on both Mi.com and Flipkart. Since its a flash sale, buyers need to get ready for placing their order as soon as the sale begins. The smartphone is incredibly in high demand and the stocks are limited to every sale. The phone usually runs out of stock within a minute or even in seconds sometimes.

The Redmi 5A is available for sale in India by Xiaomi in two storage variant- 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. The 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM variant of the Redmi 5A is priced at Rs.5,999, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant comes with a price tag of Rs.6,999. Both the variants come in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold color options.

There are certain offers on the Redmi 5A as well, if you are buying the phone on Mi.com then you can avail flat 20 percent cashback of up to Rs 3,000. But for that, you have to make the payment via Mobikwik. The smartphone is eligible for the Jio Rs 2,200 instant cash back. But it will be in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each in the MyJio app after the user performs a first recharge of Rs.198 or Rs.299 Jio prepaid plan.

Redmi 5A buyers are also eligible to avail free Hungama Music subscription for 3-months. On Flipkart, users with an Axis Bank Buzz credit card will be able to avail extra 5% off on the device, although the maximum discount is capped at Rs.200.

Redmi 5A specification

Redmi 5A looks quite similar to the previous generation model. The smartphone is pretty lightweight, even though it has a metal body. There are speaker grills at the rear and the main camera is tilted towards the left. As it is a budget smartphone, there is no fingerprint sensor on board.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.2GHz. As mentioned earlier, there are two memory variants of the smartphone. The basic one comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The higher variant features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The device gets the necessary power from a 3,000mAh battery with 5V/1A charging, which is claimed to deliver up to 8 days of standby time, and 7 hours of video playback.

On the imaging front, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 13MP f/2.0 main camera with PDAF and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera which also has the aperture size of f/2.0.