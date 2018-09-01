Redmi 6 series expected to be launch on September 5 in India

The launch of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro in India is scheduled somewhere in the next week. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director, shared a tweet on Thursday indicating the launch of the Redmi 6-Series smartphones. Just to recall the company has launched smartphones back in June in China. A couple of weeks back Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 6 Pro. A separate invite was also shared, confirming the September 5 launch date.

In his tweet on Thursday, Jain said, "#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon." The tweet also comes with a video which shows the number 6 with three smartphone outlines behind it. Looking at the video we found that two of the phones doesn't have any notch on the display while the third one does. This means it might be the Redmi 6 Pro.

The tweet didn't reveal any launch date of the phones. But on the other side, the company sent media invites for a launch event on September 5 in New Delhi.

Redmi 6 Price expectation

The Redmi 6 was launch in China with a price point of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage was launched for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

The Redmi 6A is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs 6,300) for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. And finally, the Redmi 6 Pro price is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the 4GB, 64GB variant. Hope India price will be somewhere same as compared to the Chinese pricing.