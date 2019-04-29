ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC first sale goes live at 12:00 PM on Amazon

    The standard variant with 2GB RAM has been priced at Rs 7,999, whereas, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM will be retailing for Rs 8,999.

    By
    |

    Last week, Xiaomi announced two new affordable smartphones called Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in India. Both the smartphones come with some good set of hardware under sub 10K price segment. The Redmi 7 is a successor to the company's popular Redmi 6 smartphone which was launched last year. While the Redmi Y3 is going up for sale tomorrow in India, the Redmi 7 will be available for purchase today.

    Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC first sale goes live today on Amazon

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 first sale details:

    Starting with the price, the Redmi 7 is announced in two different configurations. The standard variant with 2GB RAM has been priced at Rs 7,999, whereas, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM will be retailing for Rs 8,999. The smartphone will be available via flash sale starting at 12:00 PM online.

    Interested users can head to e-commerce website Amazon.in to purchase a brand new Redmi 7 smartphone. The smartphone will also be available for purchase on Xiaomi's website, i.e, mi.com. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you visit Amazon or mi.com a few minutes ahead of 12:00 PM to increase the chances of getting your hands on the device. Also, make sure you are connected to a reliable internet connection while making the purchase.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features:

    The latest budget offering by the Chinese tech giant comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display features a Dot notch design and offers a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. To protect the display from scratches and drops, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top.

    The notch up front packs an 8MP selfie snapper. The primary camera set up at the rear of the Redmi 7 is dual-lens setup with a 12MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The processor under the hood is a mid-range Snapdragon 632 chipset clocking at 1.8GHz. The device runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue