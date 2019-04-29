Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC first sale goes live at 12:00 PM on Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The standard variant with 2GB RAM has been priced at Rs 7,999, whereas, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM will be retailing for Rs 8,999.

Last week, Xiaomi announced two new affordable smartphones called Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in India. Both the smartphones come with some good set of hardware under sub 10K price segment. The Redmi 7 is a successor to the company's popular Redmi 6 smartphone which was launched last year. While the Redmi Y3 is going up for sale tomorrow in India, the Redmi 7 will be available for purchase today.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 first sale details:

Starting with the price, the Redmi 7 is announced in two different configurations. The standard variant with 2GB RAM has been priced at Rs 7,999, whereas, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM will be retailing for Rs 8,999. The smartphone will be available via flash sale starting at 12:00 PM online.

Interested users can head to e-commerce website Amazon.in to purchase a brand new Redmi 7 smartphone. The smartphone will also be available for purchase on Xiaomi's website, i.e, mi.com. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you visit Amazon or mi.com a few minutes ahead of 12:00 PM to increase the chances of getting your hands on the device. Also, make sure you are connected to a reliable internet connection while making the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features:

The latest budget offering by the Chinese tech giant comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display features a Dot notch design and offers a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. To protect the display from scratches and drops, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top.

The notch up front packs an 8MP selfie snapper. The primary camera set up at the rear of the Redmi 7 is dual-lens setup with a 12MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The processor under the hood is a mid-range Snapdragon 632 chipset clocking at 1.8GHz. The device runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery unit.