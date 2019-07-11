Redmi 7A First Sale In India Today At 12 pm – Price, Launch Offers, And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi launches its 7A smartphone in India recently and the phone is all set to go on its first flash sale today. Just all the Redmi sale this one will also kick start at 12 pm in the noon on Flipkart and Mi.com and as well as on Mi Home Stores. The USP of the smartphone is its bigger 4000mAh battery and Snapdragon 439 processor. Here are some more details about the sale and how you can grab one before the phone went out of stock.

Redmi 7A Price And Launch Offers

The Redmi 7A will be up for grabs at 12 pm in India with a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The higher model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost you Rs 6,199. The smartphone will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

Apart from that, the company is also offering a discount of Rs 200 on both the variants. You can also opt for the EMI option, exchange discount on the smartphone. Axis bank Buzz credit card users will also receive an extra discount of 5 per cent. Jio users will get an additional benefit of 125GB 4G data along with Rs 2,200 cashback.

Redmi 7A specifications

Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels. The screen carries an 18:9 aspect ratio without and notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB inbuilt storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a single 12 MP camera at the back with an f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. At the front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 7A is backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

Best Mobiles in India