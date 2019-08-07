Redmi 7A Now Available Offline in India, Price Starts At Rs. 6,199 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Redmi 7A is finally available in offline stores in the country. However, the pricing in the offline market is completely different from online.The 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 6,199, while 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant will be available at Rs. 6,399.

On the other hand, in the online space buyers have to spend Rs.5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and Rs. 6,199 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The smartphone is available in three colors variants such as Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

The smartphone comes in a plastic polycarbonate back panel which makes it light and easy to handle with one hand. It features a 5.45-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC aided by Adreno 505 GPU for graphics.

Furthermore, it runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. On the imaging front, the device comes in 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture at the rear panel and a 5MP selfie camera.

Redmi 7A also comes with wireless FM Radio, a dual SIM card with a dedicated microSD card slot which supports expansion up to 256GB. On the connectivity front, it has features like dual 4G LTE and VoLTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Xiaomi Announced Offers For The Upcoming Sales

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is hosting an Independence Day sale in India on its platform. The sale will begin on Wednesday at noon and will go on till August 11.

Besides, Xiaomi has announced many offers on its products during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale which is scheduled from August 8 till August 10 and the Amazon Freedom sale scheduled from August 8 till August 11.

Best Mobiles in India