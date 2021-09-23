Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport: Colors, Storage Variants, Specs Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Most smartphone brands do not rest with their achieved laurels and push their latest offerings into the market from time to time. Xiaomi is one such company that launches new smartphones across price points. Fresh reports hint that the company is planning to launch two new Redmi smartphones in the Redmi 9 series in India.

As per a report by MySmartPrice citing a well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal, Redmi is all set to launch two new smartphones allegedly dubbed Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport. Besides revealing the monikers of these upcoming smartphones, the tipster has also shared the RAM, storage options and color variants of these smartphones.

Redmi 9 Activ Variants And Specs

As per the report, the Redmi 9 Activ is believed to arrive in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space. The smartphone is said to be launched in a Metallic Purple color option.

When it comes to rumored specs, the Redmi 9 Activ is speculated to be launched with a 6.53-inch display. The hardware aspects of the smartphone are likely to include a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 5000mAh battery. The other aspects that are hinted to be a part of the Redmi 9 Activ include a dual-camera arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It remains unclear that this upcoming Redmi smartphone could sport a different design than the existing models in the Redmi 9 series.

Redmi 9A Sport Variants And Specs

When it comes to the Redmi 9A, word is that the device could arrive in two storage options - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space. When it comes to color, the device is said to be launched in a Metallic Blue color.

The Redmi 9 Activ is rumored to be launched with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and a 5000mAh battery. The imaging aspects of the device include a 13MP primary rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the upcoming Redmi 9 series smartphones. We can expect the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9 Activ to be priced around Rs. 8,000 in the country.

