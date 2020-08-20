Redmi 9 India Launch Pegged For August 27; Might Be Rebadged Redmi 9C News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recently teased the launch of Redmi 9 in India via its official Twitter handle. Now, the company has shared another tweet where it has confirmed the arrival of its new budget smartphone in the country next week. Multiple leaks have suggested this device to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C.

When Is Redmi 9 India Launch Scheduled?

The Redmi 9 is confirmed to debut on August 27 in India. Similar to the recent launch event, this model will also be unveiled via an online event. The event is scheduled to go live at 12 pm across the company's social media handle. Notably, the company's official website, i.e, mi.com already has the event page live.

🅱️🟠🔵⚫️♏️❗️ The answer to 'Where is 9⃣?' is here!



👉 All-new #Redmi9 is launching on 27th Aug 2020! 😎



RT & get ready to enter a life of #MoreRAMMoreFun! ❤️



Get notified NOW: https://t.co/YUiFXVzr6D pic.twitter.com/ZOTFggV2Lg — Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 20, 2020

As per the official support page, the device will launch with a dual-lens camera setup housed inside a square-shaped module. The camera seems to be the primary difference in terms of hardware between both the variants. For reference, the Redmi 9C was announced with a triple-lens setup packed inside the same square-shaped module.

The official website also shows two different shades of the handset which includes blue and orange. As of now, it is not clear what all changes besides the camera the Redmi 9 will bring over the Redmi 9C. But, the company has also tipped increased RAM and storage capacity. So, we can expect the company to ship the handset with at least 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The remaining aspects of the Redmi 9 such as display, battery, and processor could be identical to the Redmi 9C. The device could feature a 6.53-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. Processing could be handled by the MediTek Helio G35 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

