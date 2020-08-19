Redmi 9 India Launch Teased; Here Are The Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi 9 in India soon. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain teases the Redmi 9 India launch via Twitter, which suggests the imminent launch. He has also mentioned the names of the phones launched under the Redmi 9 series. As of now, the series comprises Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 which was launched in March, Redmi Note 9 in July, and the Redmi 9 Prime which launched on August 4.

The Redmi 9 is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C were launched back in June in Malaysia. The upcoming Redmi 9 is likely to launch in India next month. However, there is no exact launch date, we can expect the company will also reveal the date in coming days.

Previously, the Redmi 9A Indian variant appeared on Wi-Fi Alliance certification with model number M2006C3LI. As per Wi-Fi Alliance, the handset will be launched as the rebranded version of Redmi 9A. Now, it remains to be seen if the company launches the phone in the country as a rebranded version of Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9A, 9C Specifications

Both handsets come as the entry-level smartphone. There are some noticeable differences between the two phones' features. Both handsets sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display which offers a resolution of 1600 X 720 pixels.

The Redmi 9A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, while the Redmi 9C packs the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Both handsets run on Android 10-based MIUI 11. For battery, both devices get fuel from a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Speaking of optics, the Redmi 9A has a single 13MP camera at the backside, whereas the Redmi 9C has a triple camera setup. For selfies, both handsets 5MP front shooter. The Redmi 9A features face unlocks and the Redmi 9C comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

