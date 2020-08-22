Redmi 9 Indian Variant Design, Full Specifications Leaked: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch is Redmi 9 in India on August 27. The device has appeared via multiple leaks online. It has been tipped that the handset could arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, but will have some tweaked hardware. In the latest development, a tipster has shared some images along with the expected hardware of the Redmi 9 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Indian Variant Design And Full Specifications

The tipster Suhanshu Ambhore took to Twiter to reveal the design as well as the complete specifications of the Redmi 9 in India. The images shared doesn't show the fascia of the handset.

Okay so here are the official press renders & full specs of the Redmi 9 (India)

-6.53" LCD, HD+ w/ 720x1600 pixels res.

-MediaTek Helio G35

-13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) Depth

-5MP (f/2.2)

-5000mAh w/ 10W

-Dual SIM, dedicated microSD (up to 512GB), microUSB, 3.5mm jack#Redmi9 pic.twitter.com/MFLHGqYhqq — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) August 20, 2020

However, a square-shaped camera module is seen on the top-left of the rear panel. Besides, the device is seen in three different colours including black, orange, and blue. As mentioned earlier, the tipster has also revealed the complete specification of the Redmi 9 Indian variant.

As per the tweet, the smartphone will be launched with a 6.53-inch LCD display. The display will deliver an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. In the imaging department, the smartphone will make use of a dual-lens setup which will be housed inside the square-shaped module.

The setup will comprise a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture paired up with a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effects. It is said to feature a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the device will be packed with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This is a new entry-level gaming chipset announced recently itself.

The tipster has also confirmed a dual SIM support and up to 512GB microSD card support. It will offer a microUSB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity option. Completing the spec-sheet will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

