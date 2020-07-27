Redmi 9 Might Launch On August 4 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Redmi 9 in India. The company has already started teasing the launch of the phone. Recently, Xiaomi has shared a teaser via its official tweeter account. According to the teaser, the Redmi 9 will launch on August 4 at 12 pm (noon) and it looks like the phone will go on sale on the day of Prime Day sale.

The company just announced on its Twitter handle that a new Redmi device will be launched on August 4. It doesn't mention the name of the phone, but the word 'Prime' is written in the teaser image and there is an image inside the phone which shows 'Nine'. This confirms that the company is going to launch the Redmi 9 in the country.

To recall, the Redmi 9 was launched in China in June with a tag of 799 yuan (roughly Rs. 8,540) for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB model carry a price tag of 999 yuan (roughly Rs. 10,675), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at 1199 yuan (roughly Rs. 12,815).

However, the price of the model for the Indian market is still under wraps. The handset is offered in China - Carbon black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder color options.

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

The device is fuelled by a massive 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charging. The Redmi 9 also offers AI Face Unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor. In terms of optics, it has a quad-camera setup which includes a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features an 8MP front shooter.

