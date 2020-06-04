Redmi 9 Might Come With Helio G80 SoC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is gearing up to launch its new series of smartphones in the market. The Redmi 9 series comprises - the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C (NFC), Redmi 9C (non-NFC), and the Redmi 9.

Recently, a leak claimed that the upcoming Redmi 9 will be powered by the Helio G70. Another leakster claimed via Twitter that the MediaTek Helio G80 can power the Redmi 9.

It is also known through his tweet that the Redmi 9 will be launched in the Vietnamese market on June 25.

Key Specs Of Redmi 9 (Rumored)

According to new leaks, the Redmi 9 will sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a top-centre positioned punch-hole. The device expected to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charger. The storage of the device is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the software, it said to be run on Android 10 OS. In terms of optics, the Redmi 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back panel. The camera setup comprises a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP camera and another 2MP lens. On the front side, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

The Redmi 9 said to come in two storage variants in Vietnam which include a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The price of the Redmi 9 in the Vietnamese market is expected to come under $150.

Currently, Xiaomi has not revealed any information about the arrival of the Redmi 9 series. The company is expected to launch the Redmi 9 series within this month. According to the leak, the device will come to India and China at affordable prices.

