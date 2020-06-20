Redmi 9 Might Come With New Storage And Color Variants News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi has recently unveiled its budget-friendly Redmi 9 in Spain. Now, the Chinese firm is gearing up to launch the handset in China. However, the launch date has not been announced yet.

As per, tipster Ishaan Agarwal via 91mobiles, the handset will come in multiple storage variants. Redmi 9 will be available in China in three new variants which comprises a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset will also come in new carbon black, neon blue, pink, and dark green color variants.

The Redmi 9 first comes in two storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. In terms of color, the handset is still available in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. However, no information has been revealed on whether there will be any changes in the features of the phone.

Coming to specifications, the Redmi 9 flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display which produces a resolution of 1,080 × 2,340 pixels and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer and a waterdrop notch.

For the processor, it draws power from the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with Mali-G52 GP. The phone ships with Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. A 5,020 mAh battery fuels the phone and it packs a 10W charger.

In the camera department, the Redmi 9 features a quad-camera setup comprising of a 13MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera on the front side.

For connectivity, the handset also includes many aspects such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. Apart from this, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader housed at the bottom of the vertical camera array.

The price of the Redmi 9 starting Rs. 149 Euros (roughly Rs. 12,699) in Spain. Although there is no information about the launch date in India. But we hope that in India it will be an affordable phone which will come under Rs. 15,000.

