Redmi 9 Might Debut Under Poco Branding In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi recently launched its entry-level smartphone - the Redmi 9 in China at the price of CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,527). So far there is no information about the Indian launch of the phone. However, a new report has revealed that Redmi 9 may be launched in India under Poco branding.

As per a post by MySmartPrice, the Redmi 9 has been spotted on the BIS Certification website as well as on the TUV Rhineland Certification website with model number M2004J19I, where it is branded as Poco.

It is noteworthy that the model number M2004J19I associated with the Redmi 9. It might launch as a new Poco phone. Although it is not entirely certain whether the Redmi 9 will launch as a Poco smartphone.

However, Xiaomi and Poco have not revealed any details of the new model. We saw before that some Redmi phones have been introduced as Poco models. For example, the Poco X2 was unveiled earlier this year as the rebranded Redmi K30. On the other hand, the Poco F2 Pro was launched as a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

Let's take a look at the features of the Redmi 9. For display design, the Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the phone is expandable via a dedicated SD card.

On the software side, the Redmi 9 loaded with Android 9-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. The device fuelled by a 5,020 mAh battery with support for an 18W of fast charging via a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9 packs an 8MP selfie shooter. On the other hand, there is a rear camera setup on the backside comprising of a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Best Mobiles in India