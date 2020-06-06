ENGLISH

    Redmi 9 New Leak Reiterates MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, FHD+ Display

    Xiaomi is expected to soon introduce its new affordable smartphone series dubbed the Redmi 9. The device has been doing rounds of the leaks factory for quite some time now. Just a few days ago, the device's price and configurations were leaked. Now, some more details on its hardware have been tipped online.

    Redmi 9 Leaked Specifications

    The Redmi 9 was spotted on multiple e-commerce platforms by the tipster Mukul Sharma. The leaked specifications fall in line with the previously suggested one. Starting with the display, the device will arrive with an FHD+ display measuring 6.53-inches.

    It will offer a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and could be an LCD panel. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and will be available in two different RAM and storage configurations.

    The base model will arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Its expandable storage capacity isn't revealed just yet. In the camera department, the device is said to accommodate a quad-rear camera module that comprises a 13MP primary sensor.

    The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Additional features are tipped to be a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear panel, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will draw its fuel from a 5,020 mAh battery unit which will be backed by 18W fast charging.

    The previous leaks had suggested matte-textured rear panel which is confirmed via the new leak. Also, the quad-camera setup can be seen positioned vertically on the center-top. Xiaomi is yet to announce the pricing and is the launch date. However, if we believe the previous leaks, then the device could arrive with a starting price tag of $139.99 which is around Rs. 10,578 in Indian currency.

